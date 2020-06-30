Football EPL EPL Premier League: Mee heads Burnley up to eighth with win at Palace Sean Dyche's Burnley moves above Arsenal and Sheffield United and on to 45 points, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, which has played a game less. Reuters LONDON 30 June, 2020 09:03 IST Palace fell behind shortly after the hour mark when Ben Mee launched himself at an Ashley Westwood free-kick and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita could only push the ball in off the post. - TWITTER (BURNLEY) Reuters LONDON 30 June, 2020 09:03 IST Burnley moved up to eighth in the Premier League after a header from captain Ben Mee earned the club a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday.Sean Dyche's side moves above Arsenal and Sheffield United and on to 45 points, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, which has played a game less.Despite being depleted by injuries and with another incomplete and inexperienced substitute bench, Burnley was well on top in the first half with Dwight McNeil influential in a central role.ALSO READ| Premeira Liga: Maritimo upset Benfica as title hopes slide even further away Palace was stronger after the break but fell behind shortly after the hour mark when Mee launched himself at an Ashley Westwood free-kick and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita could only push the ball in off the post.Roy Hodgson's team piled on the pressure in the final minutes but Burnley, which has lost just once in the last ten games, hung on to secure the three points which will give it hope of a push towards possible Europa League qualification.“There's a long way to go because of how thin our squad is. There are no excuses though and the mentality is good, the physicality has to remain strong,” said Dyche.ALSO READ|Great to be able to start playing again, says Tanzanian footballer MohamediThe win was particularly impressive for Burnley which had one fit striker in Matej Vydra and had to bring on reserve centre half Kevin Long when midfielder Jack Cork went down injured.Dyche has been critical of the club's chairman Mike Garlick after three players left the club last week when their contracts ran out but he brushed off a question about his future.“Everyone keeps talking about my future apart from me. I'm getting on with my job as I always do - I'm still here,” he said.“We have a group that give everything and we saw that again tonight. When you think before lockdown, in the 100 days, the fabric of the club has changed somewhat. We have a group here who will never go under and we have some youngsters here who can see that.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos