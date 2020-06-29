Football Bundesliga Bundesliga German football to have two summer transfer windows due to coronavirus Player transfers in Germany can be registered on July 1 for one day, then another transfer period will run from July 15 to October 5. AP 29 June, 2020 22:48 IST Bundesliga was the first leading European league to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Getty Images AP 29 June, 2020 22:48 IST Germany will have two summer transfer window this year the first to last just one day.The German football federation (DFB) said on Monday that it was reacting to the special circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic by allowing clubs more time to sign players for the coming season.Player transfers can be registered on July 1 for one day, then another transfer period will run from July 15 to October 5. Usually transfers are possible from July 1 through August 31."We have made this adjustment together with the German soccer league and in coordination with FIFA,” federation vice-president Peter Frymuth said.The first one-day period is intended for players whose transfers have already been agreed with a July 1 starting date, though they will get a permit for only the 2020-21 season. The current season will not have been completed in full due to a two-month suspension caused by the pandemic.READ: Barcelona midfielder Arthur moves to Juventus Bayern Munich plays Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on Saturday, and there are still relegation-promotion playoffs and European ties before the season is completed.The second transfer period will be longer than usual “so the clubs can be flexible and make transfers for as long as possible, also internationally,” the federation said in a statement.It decided on October 5 as a closing date as players need to be registered for the group stages of next season’s UEFA competitions the following day. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos