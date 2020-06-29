Football Football Pochettino's son Maurizio signs new deal at Tottenham Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino's son Maurizio has extended his stay with the club. Reuters 29 June, 2020 23:17 IST Maurizio Pochettino took to social media to announce his contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. - Instagram @maurizio.8 Reuters 29 June, 2020 23:17 IST Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino's son Maurizio has signed a new contract at the Premier League club, the 19-year-old said on Monday.Maurizio, whose current deal was due to expire on Tuesday, announced the contract extension on Instagram, sharing a photo with his father along with the caption “Looking forwards to the new season.” View this post on Instagram Looking forwards to the new season. ✍ #COYS A post shared by Maurizio Pochettino (@maurizio.8) on Jun 29, 2020 at 5:38am PDT The details regarding the length of his new contract have not been disclosed yet.RELATED| Barcelona and Juventus swap Arthur and Pjanic Maurizio joined the north London club's academy in 2017 but is yet to make a senior appearance.His father Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November after more than five years in charge and was replaced by Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho.Spurs is seventh in the league standings with 45 points, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos