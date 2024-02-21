MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Haaland goal lifts Man City within a point of Liverpool

Haaland, who three days earlier pushed a camera in frustration after failing to score with nine shots in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, was back in form, increasing his league tally to 17 goals.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 07:59 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Man City’s Erling Haaland in action.
Man City’s Erling Haaland in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Man City’s Erling Haaland in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Erling Haaland erased any questions about his scoring touch on Tuesday, netting Manchester City’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Brentford that lifted them into second place in the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s team, unbeaten in its last 10 league matches and finally even in games played with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, have 56 points, one ahead of Arsenal in a title race that looks destined to go down to the wire. Brentford are five points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Haaland, who three days earlier pushed a camera in frustration after failing to score with nine shots in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, was back in form, increasing his league tally to 17 goals.

The Norwegian broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he sprinted onto a beautiful through ball from Julian Alvarez then stroked it past a slipping Kristoffer Ajer before beating keeper Mark Flekken. Haaland has now scored against every Premier League club he has faced. He has yet to play Luton Town.

ALSO READ | Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United

“It wasn’t easy. We scored a goal on the counter-attack,” City defender Manuel Akanji told Sky Sports. “The defender slipped early and the efficiency was there (from Haaland). He scored a great goal.

“We know how hard it is to play against Brentford, with their back five. That’s why we tried to attack and we didn’t run into too many counter-attacks. I can’t remember too many big chances they had.

“After the weekend we had to show a reaction and I feel we did that. Now we have to improve game by game.”

Haaland had another effort ruled out late in the game because Kyle Walker was offside in the buildup.

Chelsea thoroughly frustrated City on Saturday, and it was more of the same on Tuesday -- besides Haaland’s goal -- with City taking 25 shots, 11 on target to Brentford’s two, with Flekken producing an excellent performance.

Oscar Bobb, who made his first Premier League start, had one of City’s best chances, deftly cutting around Christian Norgaard before unleashing a shot that defender Ben Mee sprinted back to just clear off the line.

Brentford missed a huge early opportunity when Frank Onyeka ran onto a pass from Yoane Wissa but shot straight at City’s keeper Ederson.

Related Topics

Erling Haaland /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haaland goal lifts Man City within a point of Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United
    AP
  3. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Haaland goal lifts Man City within a point of Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United
    AP
  3. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haaland goal lifts Man City within a point of Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United
    AP
  3. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment