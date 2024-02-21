British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United, the club said Tuesday.
The deal had already been approved by the English Football Association while the Premier League has cleared Ratcliffe to take up a minority share under its rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director of a soccer club.
The 71-year-old Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for “up to 25%” of the club and will invest a further $300 million for “future investment into Old Trafford,” United has said.
Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS. He agreed to a deal to buy a stake in United in December after the Glazer family, which owns the club, put it up for sale in 2022.
“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honor and comes with great responsibility,” Ratcliffe said in a statement. “This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”
The Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eventually opted to sell a minority stake of the 20-time English champion after also fielding bids from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United
- Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
- Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
- Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
- Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE