Ratcliffe completes purchase of 25% stake in Man United

The 71-year-old Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for "up to 25%" of the club and will invest a further $300 million for "future investment into Old Trafford," United has said.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 07:54 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS. 
Ratcliffe is one of Britain's richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS.  | Photo Credit: AP

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United, the club said Tuesday.

The deal had already been approved by the English Football Association while the Premier League has cleared Ratcliffe to take up a minority share under its rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director of a soccer club.

The 71-year-old Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for “up to 25%” of the club and will invest a further $300 million for “future investment into Old Trafford,” United has said.

Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS. He agreed to a deal to buy a stake in United in December after the Glazer family, which owns the club, put it up for sale in 2022.

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honor and comes with great responsibility,” Ratcliffe said in a statement. “This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

The Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eventually opted to sell a minority stake of the 20-time English champion after also fielding bids from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Jim Ratcliffe

