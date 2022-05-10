Erling Haaland to join Manchester City in July

Manchester City has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland in July.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022," the Premier League club said in its statement.

It also added that the transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with Haaland.

Haaland was touted to be among the hottest transfer prospects this summer with the Norwegian 21-year-old having scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Dortmund since joining it in early 2020.

Several top clubs including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and City, among others, have been linked with the player at times.

Haaland will be following in the footsteps of his father, Alf-Inge, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.

