MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian

Estevao, who has featured for Brazil at the youth level, will join compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:42 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Estevao Willian of Brazil controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F match against Argentina.
Estevao Willian of Brazil controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Estevao Willian of Brazil controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea announced that it has agreed on a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras for a reported initial fee of 37 million dollars.

Estevao, who has featured for Brazil at the youth level, will join compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025–26 season.

“Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

“The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation in South America as one of the most exciting talents around due to his skillful dribbling and electric pace, causing defences plenty of problems in his breakout season in senior football.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Estevao Willian

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller reprimanded for code of conduct breach
    PTI
  4. Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 Highlights: TRK 0-3 POR; Ronaldo assists in dominant win over Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
  5. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Switzerland vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SUI v GER; Group A Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller reprimanded for code of conduct breach
    PTI
  4. Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 Highlights: TRK 0-3 POR; Ronaldo assists in dominant win over Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
  5. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment