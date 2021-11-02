Eugeneson Lyngdoh wins Meghalaya's Mawphlang assembly seat

Former India footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh, a first-time contender, has won the Mawpghlang assembly seat in Meghalaya.

The 35-year-old, who has 24 caps for the men's senior national team, announced his candidacy for the bypolls with the United Democratic Party (UDP) late September, after his father and Mawpghlang MLA SK Sunn passed away earlier in the month.

Eugeneson won the seat with 13,285 votes, a winning margin of 4,401 votes.

He has won an I-League title with Bengaluru FC and was named the All India Football Federation (AIFF) player of the year.

He recently featured in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season with SC East Bengal before the club released him in December 2020.