Kosovo 0-4 England: Winks and Mount hit maiden goals for Southgate's men

Harry Winks and Mason Mount scored their first senior international goals as England rounded off Euro 2020 qualifying with a 4-0 victory in Kosovo, where Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford were also among the goals.

Tottenham's Winks provided the finish to a rare moment of first-half quality, although his combination with Declan Rice and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield did not always deliver the cohesion England need in their engine room.

Kane added a second 11 minutes from time and substitute Rashford swept home four minutes later.

Mount's late strike added gloss to the scoreline but Bernard Challandes' impressive Kosovo side can still reach the European Championship via a play-off place secured by virtue of its Nations League performance.

After matching England for long spells at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri it will be confident of making it count.

Nick Pope, making his first start for the Three Lions, saved Atdhe Nuhiu's looping header as Kosovo probed in the opening 10 minutes and England failed to threaten until Raheem Sterling – back in the side following the enforced absence brought on by his clash with Joe Gomez – had a low drive was turned around the post by Aro Muric.

Callum Hudson-Odoi tested Muric with a similar effort before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's incisive pass sent Winks clean through and the Tottenham midfielder confidently tucked the ball into the bottom corner from eight yards.

Amir Rrahmani flashed a header past the post early in the second half as Kosovo applied steady pressure on the England defence, and when Harry Kane hit the post following Raheem Sterling's cut-back it was on the counter-attack.

As the host tired in the closing stages, Fidan Aliti sent Sterling's cross looping into the path of Kane, who swept home an easy finish at close range.

Sterling's quality shone through again when he teed up Rashford just inside the box for a first-time shot into the far corner of the net.

Ibrahim Dresevic gifted Kane possession on the edge of the box in stoppage time and he fed Mount, who drilled into the far corner of the net with aplomb.

What does it mean? A proud night for Kosovo

Restricting a team of England's stature to relatively few opportunities will only add to the pride Kosovo will already feel as it prepares for the play-offs. The Three Lions might have won here but for long stages it was hardly the campaign-closing performance Gareth Southgate would have hoped for.

Celina given the run of midfield

England was sloppy, with misplaced passes and thoughtless clearances affording Kosovo more of the ball than it expected, and Swansea City's Bersant Celina dropped deep and utilised possession well.

Liverpool influence fails to tell

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the most creative players in the Premier League, but in England's back four he showed little desire to attack and Benjamin Kololli's pace caused problems down his flank.

What's next?

England will play host to three Group D matches at Euro 2020 and Southgate's selections during the build-up to the tournament will be heavily scrutinised. Kosovo, meanwhile, will turn its attentions towards a winnable play-off section in March.