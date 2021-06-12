Euro 2020: Spain sends extra squad home after outbreak scare

Spain has sent home the 17 extra players it called up this week to form an alternative squad after a coronavirus outbreak had threatened to infect the team at the European Championship.

Six players with previous international experience and 11 players from Spain’s under-21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The extra players left Saturday, a day after the squad was vaccinated and following three consecutive days of negative tests for the entire group.

The 23 players on the Euro 2020 squad formed a guard of honour to applaud those who were leaving.

Earlier this week, Luis Enrique praised the “great attitude” of both the veterans who answered his call while on vacation and the willingness of the under-21 team to help.

The team for the tournament practised together on Saturday for the first time this week. They had been training in small bubbles to reduce the risk of contagion.