Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo in Euros, FIFA World Cup knockout stage; Full breakdown of goals and assists

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time top-scorer in the European Championship will try and keep Portugal’s hopes of winning another international title when facing France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Friday (July 6, 12:30 AM IST).

Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s highest goalscorer and its most successful captain, led the side to win the trophy in 2016, beating the same opposition in the final, which remains Portugal’s only title so far. He has 210 appearances for his country, scoring 130 goals, while also assisting 47 more.

Portugal finished top of Group F ahead of Turkey and Georgia but suffered a shock defeat to debutant Georgia in its final group stage game, before edging out Slovenia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16. Against Slovenia, Ronaldo had a moment to forget when he failed to covert from the penalty box to take the lead in extra time.

ALSO READ | What happened the last time France played Portugal in euro knockouts?

The 39-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in this edition, registering only one assist in the four mathches so far. He will look to become the oldest goalscorer and the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament.

Take a look at his stats in the knockout stages of the Euros and the World Cup over the years:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP KNOCKOUTS

Year Final position Goals Assists 2004 Runner-up 1 1 2008 Quarterfinal 0 1 2012 Semifinal 1 0 2016 Winner 1 2 2020 Round of 16 0 0 2024* Quarterfinal* 0 0

FIFA WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS