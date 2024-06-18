MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 22:14 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Mayank _11897
Turkey and Georgia fans clash before the EURO 2024 match.
Turkey and Georgia fans clash before the EURO 2024 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey and Georgia fans clash before the EURO 2024 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams’ European Championship match on Tuesday.

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

The fighting stopped when police officers in riot gear came between them. A thick line of officers remained in place, with some standing in the stairwell alongside Georgia fans.

Georgia fans let off flares in the stands as they watch their match against Turkey.
Georgia fans let off flares in the stands as they watch their match against Turkey. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Georgia fans let off flares in the stands as they watch their match against Turkey. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The nations, which are meeting in Group F of Euro 2024, share a border of around 270 kilometers (170 miles). There had been no sign of any disorder earlier in the day as both sets of fans mixed in Dortmund’s city center.

Driving rain forced fans with seats in lower levels of the stadium to take cover. Some fan zones around Germany are not opening Tuesday because of the forecast inclement weather.

It is Georgia’s first ever match at a major soccer tournament.

