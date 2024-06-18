EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury

Serbia’s Filip Kostic will return home from the European Championship after the wing-back injured a knee ligament in the team’s 1-0 defeat by England, the team said on Tuesday, in a blow to its hopes of reaching the last 16.

Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.

The Juventus player, one of the Serbian squad’s most experienced players with 64 caps, had a scan on his knee on Tuesday and the doctor confirmed he had suffered a partial lesion of the lateral collateral ligament.

Although Kostic does not require surgery, he cannot train or compete at the required level, the doctor added.

Kostic will stay with the squad and watch its second group game against Slovenia from the sidelines before leaving the national team and returning home for treatment and recovery.

Serbia is at the bottom of the group. It plays Slovenia on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.