MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury

Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 22:30 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serbia’s forward Filip Kostic receives medical attention during the Euro 2024 match against England.
Serbia’s forward Filip Kostic receives medical attention during the Euro 2024 match against England. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Serbia’s forward Filip Kostic receives medical attention during the Euro 2024 match against England. | Photo Credit: AFP

Serbia’s Filip Kostic will return home from the European Championship after the wing-back injured a knee ligament in the team’s 1-0 defeat by England, the team said on Tuesday, in a blow to its hopes of reaching the last 16.

Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.

The Juventus player, one of the Serbian squad’s most experienced players with 64 caps, had a scan on his knee on Tuesday and the doctor confirmed he had suffered a partial lesion of the lateral collateral ligament.

Although Kostic does not require surgery, he cannot train or compete at the required level, the doctor added.

Kostic will stay with the squad and watch its second group game against Slovenia from the sidelines before leaving the national team and returning home for treatment and recovery.

Serbia is at the bottom of the group. It plays Slovenia on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Filip Kostic /

Serbia /

England /

Jude Bellingham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj leads with 85.97m throw after fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  4. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium
    Mayank _11897
  3. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj leads with 85.97m throw after fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  4. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment