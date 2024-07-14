MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Final: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs England clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France at the Allianz Arena.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
French referee Francois Letexier.
French referee Francois Letexier. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

French referee Francois Letexier. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain and England clash in the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

French referee Francois Letexier will be in charge of the big clash and will be joined by fellow countrymen Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, an international referee since 2017, has already officiated at 65 UEFA matches in his career. At this year’s EURO final tournament, he has refereed three matches this tournament.

Jerome Brisard will be in charge of VAR.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS ENGLAND

Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
Assistant Referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)
Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Willy Delajod (FRA), Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

