Euro 2024: Is Gianluca Mancini, Italy’s centre-back related to former coach Roberto Mancini

Gianluca Mancini was named in the starting lineup of Italy in its Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash against Switzerland which is to be played in the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

Italy finished second in its Group B thanks to a stoppage time goal by Mattia Zaccagni against Croatia. The Azzurri has conceded three goals in three matches.

The 28-year-old centre-back is playing for the first time in Euro 2024 as head coach Luciano Spalletti has made a bold move of directly starting him in the crucial knockout fixture.

Mancini currently plays for Serie A club, AS Roma as a defender and made 49 appearances for the club this season making him one of the most important players of his side.

Gianluca Manicini has made 13 appearances for the club but is making his Euro final debut against Switzerland in the round of 16 match.

File Photo: Coach Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy won the Euro 2020 title under the helm of celebrated coach Roberto Mancini.

Although some people get confused that Gianluca Mancini and Roberto Mancini are related, since they are both Italian and share the same name, butthey are not related to each other.