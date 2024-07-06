MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps

Mbappe has not been at his best during the Euros, scoring once from the penalty spot against Poland but otherwise, failing to convert chances and looking uncomfortable in a mask after breaking his nose in the first game.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 09:25 IST , HAMBURG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after winning the penalty shootout.
France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after winning the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after winning the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French striker and captain Kylian Mbappe asked to be substituted during extra-time in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal win over Portugal because he was tired, his coach Didier Deschamps said.

The usually prolific Mbappe has not been at his best during the Euros, scoring once from the penalty spot against Poland but otherwise, failing to convert chances and looking uncomfortable in a mask after breaking his nose in the first game.

Against Portugal in the quarterfinal on Friday night, he spent time on the ground and briefly removed his mask after a hard hit from the ball on the side of his face, before later asking to be taken off and missing the shootout.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trend-setting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer

“Yes, he’s always very honest with me and the team, when he feels he doesn’t have the capacity to accelerate... He’s not at his top form ... he felt very tired indeed,” Deschamps said, referring to muscle fatigue and the nose issue.

“I saw him struggling during the first period of extra time. It was pointless (to leave him on). Kylian has always been honest with me and the group, so it was only natural to bring in some new blood.”

In his absence, Mbappe’s teammates did him proud, scoring a perfect five penalties to beat Portugal 5-3.

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Venezuela vs Canada highlights, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Les Rogues win penalty shootout (4-3) to make maiden semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Euro 2024: Missed penalty was bad luck says Martinez as Portugal exit Euros in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Venezuela vs Canada highlights, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Les Rogues win penalty shootout (4-3) to make maiden semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment