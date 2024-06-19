MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Croatia vs Albania Group B match?

French referee Francois Letexier will be in charge of officiating the clash.  He has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Letexier has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.
Letexier has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Letexier has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee. | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia will play Albania in their second Euro Group B match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Wednesday.

French referee Francois Letexier will be in charge of officiating the clash.  He has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.

Letexier began officiating in the Ligue 1, with his first match between Montpellier and Caen on January 23, 2016. In 2017, he was put on the FIFA referees list. He officiated his first senior international match on March 23, 2018, between Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On October 24, 2022, Letexier found himself embroiled in controversy during the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Nantes. In the 19th minute, he did not award a penalty to Nantes when the ball hit both of Mattia Viti’s arms.

Near the end, he awarded a controversial penalty to Nice when the ball hit Jean-Charles Castelletto’s arm. Letexier showed red cards to Nantes’ Kader Bamba and their goalkeeper Alban Lafont (who received a second yellow card after the match ended). After that incident, he received death threats on social media.

In May 2024, he officiated the Olympic intercontinental play-off between Indonesia and Guinea. In the same month, he was appointed by UEFA as the fourth official for the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Full list of match officials
Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)
Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Cyril Mugnier (FRA)
Video Assistant referee: Willy Delajod (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Bastian Dankert (GER
Fourth official: Sandro Scharer (SUI)

