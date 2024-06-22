MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Czechia Group F match?

German official Daniel Siebert will oversee the match.  He is a FIFA referee and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -German referee Daniel Siebert gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in Leipzig, eastern Germany on January 20, 2023.
FILE -German referee Daniel Siebert gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in Leipzig, eastern Germany on January 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE -German referee Daniel Siebert gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in Leipzig, eastern Germany on January 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Georgia will clash against Czechia in their second Euro 2024 Group F match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

German official Daniel Siebert will oversee the match.  He is a FIFA referee and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.

Siebert, referee of the club FC Nordost Berlin, has been officiating since 1998. In 2007, he was appointed as a DFB referee and officiated his first match in 2009 in Bundesliga 2 match.

He was appointed as a Bundesliga referee for the 2012–13 season, and made his first top-flight appearance in the match between Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg on September 1, 2012, issuing three yellow cards.

On October 24, 2014, Siebert was announced to replace Wolfgang Stark as a FIFA referee in 2015, making him the youngest of the ten German FIFA referees.

Siebert made his international debut on May 29, 2015, when he officiated the 2015 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualification match between Portugal and Turkey. The first senior international match Siebert officiated was a friendly match between Luxembourg and Moldova on June 9, 2015.

Siebert has officiated three matches in the previous Euros edition in 2020. He oversaw the Group D Scotland–Czech Republic fixture, the Group E Sweden–Slovakia match, and the Round of 16 game between Wales and Denmark.

He also officiated four matches of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, including the final between Tunisia and Algeria.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
Assistant Referees: Jan Seidel (GER) and Rafael Foltyn (GER)
Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (ENG) and Pol van Boekel (NED)
Fourth official: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

