Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia predicted lineups, formations

There are no immediate injury concerns in the camps at the moment and head coaches Willy Sagnol and Ivan Hasek are not expected to tinker too much with their starting lineup.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Czechia forward Patrik Schick and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
From left to right: Czechia forward Patrik Schick and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Czechia forward Patrik Schick and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Georgia will clash against Czechia as both teams will play their second Euro 2024 Group F clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Germany.

There are no immediate injury concerns in the camps at the moment and head coaches Willy Sagnol and Ivan Hasek are not expected to tinker too much with their starting lineup.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted starting line-up of both the teams for their Group F clash.

Georgia vs Czechia predicted XI

Georgia predicted XI (3-5-2): Mamardashvili (GK); Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Czechia predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek (GK); Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek, Coufal, Barak, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick

