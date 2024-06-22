Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia predicted lineups, formations

Georgia will clash against Czechia as both teams will play their second Euro 2024 Group F clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Germany.
There are no immediate injury concerns in the camps at the moment and head coaches Willy Sagnol and Ivan Hasek are not expected to tinker too much with their starting lineup.
Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted starting line-up of both the teams for their Group F clash.
Georgia vs Czechia predicted XI
Georgia predicted XI (3-5-2): Mamardashvili (GK); Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze
Czechia predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek (GK); Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek, Coufal, Barak, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick
