England, the runner-up of the last edition of the European Championships, will face Denmark in its second Euro 2024 Group C clash at the Waldstadion stadium in Frankfurt.

Portugal’s Artur Soares Dias will be the main referee of the big clash and will be joined by Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro as assistant referees.

The VAR referee will be Tiago Martins of Portugal as well.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS