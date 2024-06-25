France will look to continue its unbeaten run in its final group stage match when it faces Poland in a Group D match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Germany on Tuesday.
Poland is already eliminated from the tournament while France is yet to score a goal off its own players in the tournament, the only team to do so in this edition of the tournament.
“We will play against France with our best possible lineup. This game will be good for us as part of our preparations for the UEFA Nations League in the autumn,” Poland coach Michal Probierz said before the match.
The referee of the match will be Marco Guida from Italy. The 43-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2014 and is ranked as a UEFA elite category referee.
The assistant referees and the Video Assistant Referee will also be from Italy.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- Assistant referees – Filippo Meli (ITA), Giorgio Peretti (ITA)
- Video Assistant Referee – Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 –Cătălin Popa (ROU)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 – Tiago Martins (POR)
- Fourth official – Rade Obrenovic (SVN)
