The opening match of Group F in Euro 2024 will begin when Turkey plays Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park, the home stadium on Bundesliga stadium Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday.

The referee in the game will see the only Non-European officiate the game, Facundo Tello, who is from Argentina.

Who is the referee in Turkey vs Georgia?

The 41-year-old, who rose to the pinnacle of the sport, was born in Bahia Blanca, Argentina. He started officiating matches in the Argentine Soccer Association in 2011 and is a member of the Bahiense Association of Referees. In 2018, he officiated the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors, which was his first prominent job.

Tello was added to FIFA’s roster of international referees in 2019; at the South American Under-20 Championship in Chile, he started as the fourth official.

In 2021, he officiated the FIFA Arab Cup. The following year, he was given three games to oversee at the World Cup in Qatar. Tello officiated three World Cup matches, including two unexpected losses for Portugal, against Morocco and South Korea.

Tello made headlines in 2022 while supervising Argentina’s Champions Trophy final. Carlos Alcaraz, a midfielder for Racing Club, scored a stunning late goal to tie the score at one with Boca Juniors, setting up a melee moments after.

Tello gave Alcaraz a red card for starting the brawl and then gave the Boca players who were fighting another five. During the game, the overworked referee had already shown 10 red cards, including the dismissal of three players and Boca manager Hugo Ibarra.

Full list of match officials of Turkey vs Georgia