EURO 2024: Weather warning shuts down Berlin’s European Championship fan zones

Germany’s weather service has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the wider area around the capital later in the day.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:58 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Messages state the fan zone is closed due to a severe weather warning. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Messages state the fan zone is closed due to a severe weather warning. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Berlin’s two Euro 2024 fan zones, which attract tens of thousands of guests for public viewing of matches, will be closed on Tuesday due to an extreme weather warning, organisers said.

Germany’s weather service has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the wider area around the capital later in the day.

There are no matches in Berlin on Tuesday but fans would have gathered at the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag areas to watch Georgia take on Turkey in Dortmund before the evening game in Leipzig between Portugal and the Czech Republic.

“Safety of the visitors is the top priority,” said Moritz van Duelmen, of organisers Kulturprojekt Berlin.

The fan zones are expected to re-open on Wednesday.

