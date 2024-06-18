The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With three more games done and dusted, Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 18:

Turkey vs Gerogia - 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 pm BST

Portugal vs Czech Republic- June 19, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

TURKEY VS GEORGIA

Turkey begins its Euro 2024 campaign against newcomer Georgia on Tuesday knowing a winning start in one of the tournament’s weaker groups would give it a great chance of making the knockout stages after disappointing last time around.

Tipped as dark horses going into Euro 2020, Turkey crashed out having lost all three group-stage games but it impressed in qualifying for Germany as it topped a group including 2022 World Cup finalist Croatia.

The side’s more recent form has been mixed: since beating Germany 3-2 in Berlin in November, Turkey has not won in five games and was hammered 6-1 by Austria in a friendly in March before holding reigning champion Italy to a draw this month.

Georgia, meanwhile, is playing in its first-ever major tournament and is the clear underdog in Group F. Its slim prospects of qualifying for the last 16 will rest largely on the shoulders of talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC

The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.

Ronaldo and Schick both scored five at the COVID-delayed Euro 2020 and are likely to shoulder the goalscoring burden for their sides this time around.

The tournament could be Ronaldo’s international swansong, although the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros.

The Czechs finished second in qualifying behind Albania, winning four of their eight matches in a group that also included Poland, Moldova and the Faroe Islands.

With Schick absent from the final rounds of qualifying, the side found goals hard to come by but, fresh from winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, he seems to have shaken off the injuries that hampered him and that could spell trouble for Portugal.

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.