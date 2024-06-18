For the nation of Georgia, a first ever qualification for a major football tournament was the realization of an ambition the country has had since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Expect to see Georgia relying heavily on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the undoubted superstar of the team after his exploits for Napoli over the last two seasons — including winning the MVP in its Serie A title-winning season of 2022-23.

Willy Sagnol’s task has been to drill into his players that it’s just the beginning. “They still had all these emotions,” Georgia’s French coach said. “They had a feeling they were living a dream. But the dream has to stop at some point.”

That point will come on Tuesday when the team from the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million plays Turkey in Dortmund in their opening group game of the European Championship.

Amid protests and political turmoil back home, the Georgian people couldn’t be more excited ahead of the biggest moment in their soccer history.

SERBIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played - 5

Turkey wins - 1

Georgia wins - 1

Draws - 1

Turkey goals - 12

Georgia goals - 5

Turkey, on the other hand, has gone more under the radar this time, despite topping a qualifying group containing Croatia. Former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella is Turkey’s coach, somewhat by accident.

He ended up in the job in September 2023, having been working in Turkish club soccer as coach of Adana Demirspor for the previous two years.

Turkey hasn’t won any of its last five games, the most recent being a 2-1 loss to Poland in a warm-up for Euro 2024.

(with inputs from AP)