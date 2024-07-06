MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in England vs Switzerland?

The Liverpool full-back is not in the squad for the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 20:46 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
England’s defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts.
England’s defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the starting for the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

The Liverpool player, who has been the starting central-midfielder under Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice in the first match against Serbia.

However, the 25-year-old is not starting for this crucial knockout encounter.

FOLLOW ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND LIVE

He has not started any of the matches for England in the ongoing European Championship. Southgate has choose to go with a different tactical outlook for the Three Lions and excluded the forward-thinking full-back.

For the Switzerland match, the England manager has gone to a three at the back system and selected Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as the wing-backs.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

