Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in England vs Switzerland?

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the starting for the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

The Liverpool player, who has been the starting central-midfielder under Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice in the first match against Serbia.

However, the 25-year-old is not starting for this crucial knockout encounter.

He has not started any of the matches for England in the ongoing European Championship. Southgate has choose to go with a different tactical outlook for the Three Lions and excluded the forward-thinking full-back.

For the Switzerland match, the England manager has gone to a three at the back system and selected Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as the wing-backs.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.