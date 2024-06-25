Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot after having his first attempt saved by Mike Maignan in the Euro 2024 Group D match being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The French keeper guessed the right direction and made the save, but VAR checks revealed that he had come off his line before Lewandowski had made contact with the ball. The referee promptly had the penalty retaken.

The Polish captain made sure not to repeat the mistake and safely dispatched the ball into the back of the net in his second attempt, to draw level in the 79th minute.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France. He converted from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was fouled by Jakub Kiwior inside the penalty box, 10 minutes into the second half.

This is the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros. Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in its four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties.