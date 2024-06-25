MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot after having his first attempt saved by Mike Maignan in the Euro 2024 Group D match being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 23:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick.
Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot after having his first attempt saved by Mike Maignan in the Euro 2024 Group D match being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The French keeper guessed the right direction and made the save, but VAR checks revealed that he had come off his line before Lewandowski had made contact with the ball. The referee promptly had the penalty retaken.

The Polish captain made sure not to repeat the mistake and safely dispatched the ball into the back of the net in his second attempt, to draw level in the 79th minute.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France. He converted from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was fouled by Jakub Kiwior inside the penalty box, 10 minutes into the second half.

This is the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros. Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in its four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Poland LIVE score, Euro 2024: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Bellingham play; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe becomes joint second leading goal scorer for France in major tournaments
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Mbappe becomes joint second leading goal scorer for France in major tournaments
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Daniele De Rossi signs new deal with Roma until 2027
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Bellingham play; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores his first ever goal in Euros in France vs Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Poland LIVE score, Euro 2024: FRA 1-1 POL, Mbappe, Lewandowski score
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovenia LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Bellingham play; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: NED 2-3 AUT, Sabitzer re-establishes Austrian lead after Depay eqialises for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty retaken in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe becomes joint second leading goal scorer for France in major tournaments
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment