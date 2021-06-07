Euro 2020: Spain captain Busquets tests positive for COVID-19

Spain captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19, the national team announced on Sunday eight days before its first match at Euro 2020.

The rest of the squad had tested negative but Busquets and his contacts would remain isolated.

Spain's friendly against Lithuania will now be played by its under-21 squad, the statement said, with the federation offering refunds to those who had bought tickets and did not want to go and discounts to those who still wanted to attend.

Spain begin its Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville on June 14 before playing Group E fixtures against Poland on June 19 and Slovakia four days later.