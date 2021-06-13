Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Austria vs North Macedonia: Sabitzer, Laimer start for Austria against North Macedonia

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Group C encounter between Austria and North Macedonia from National Arena in Bucharest.

15 MINUTES TO GO FOR KICK-OFF!

Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer: "We have huge quality in the squad. So it is clearly our demand to come through this group. Friendly matches are there so you can find your footing," Laimer said. "Now it is about analysis of those matches, improve and on Sunday, deliver the best possible performance. It is then that it matters. That is when points are on offer".

North Macedonia midfielder Enis Bardhi: "I cannot wait for our opening game against Austria. We did not come here to be underdogs and merely take part in the tournament. We are here to show the world that we are capable of playing good football,"

Here are the teams

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Sasa Kalajdzic

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkoski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardi, Eljif Elmas; Goran Pandev

Austria is the favourite in its Euro Group C opener against the Balkan nation, but in its only other appearances at the tournament, as co-host in 2008 and in France in 2016, the nation drew twice and lost four times.

North Macedonia’s maiden tournament appearance, however, is not enough for the players. Having gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, North Macedonia had never come close to appearing on the big stage before a 1–0 win over Georgia in its playoff final via the Nations League propelled them to the tournament.

Read the preview here: Euro 2020: Austria looking for maiden Euros win against North Macedonia

Squad: Austria: Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (Schalke)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

North Macedonia: Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Sikovski (Doxa), Risto Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovksi (Dinamo), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Visar Musliu (Fehervar), Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija), Kire Ristevski (Ujpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli), Stefan Spirovski (Larnaca), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ruzomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Marijan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleks Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovksi (Chambly), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava), Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)