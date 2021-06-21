Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Ukraine vs Austria: Pyatov and Alaba's men face each other to claim knockout spot

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Group C game between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena in Budapest.

Austria is not considering the option of a draw in its last Euro 2020 Group C game against Ukraine on Monday, a result that may help both teams but that would only dredge up memories of its 1982 "Disgrace of Gijon".

Read more about that story here: Austria has no plans for a tactical draw against Ukraine

Ukraine and Austria each have one victory and one loss so far at the European Championships, and they will face each other on Monday both looking to advance from the group stage at the tournament for the first time.

For both teams, the forwards have provided the story at Euro 2020. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored a goal each for Ukraine in the team's opening match, and then scored a goal each in the second as well. Those games are now in the past.

Read more in the preview here: Ukraine and Austria close in on round of 16

Here are Ukraine and Itlay' complete Euro 2020 squads -

UKRAINE Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin Defenders: ﻿Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, ﻿﻿Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko Midfielders: Roman Bezus, ﻿Yevhen Makarenko, ﻿﻿Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, ﻿﻿Heorhii Sudakov, ﻿Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov Forwards: ﻿Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

AUSTRIA Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager Defenders: David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, ﻿Andreas Ulmer Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher Trimmel Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic