Euro 2020 Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Ukraine vs Austria: Pyatov and Alaba's men face each other to claim knockout spot Euro 2021: Follow the score of the EURO 2020 Group C game between Ukraine and Austria at the National Stadium in Budapest. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 June, 2021 20:19 IST Ukraine will bank on Andriy Yarmalenko for goals on Monday against Austria. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 June, 2021 20:19 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Group C game between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena in Budapest.Austria is not considering the option of a draw in its last Euro 2020 Group C game against Ukraine on Monday, a result that may help both teams but that would only dredge up memories of its 1982 "Disgrace of Gijon".Read more about that story here: Austria has no plans for a tactical draw against UkraineUkraine and Austria each have one victory and one loss so far at the European Championships, and they will face each other on Monday both looking to advance from the group stage at the tournament for the first time.For both teams, the forwards have provided the story at Euro 2020. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored a goal each for Ukraine in the team's opening match, and then scored a goal each in the second as well. Those games are now in the past.Read more in the preview here: Ukraine and Austria close in on round of 16Here are Ukraine and Itlay' complete Euro 2020 squads -UKRAINEGoalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii TrubinDefenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr ZinchenkoMidfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor TsygankovForwards: Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov AUSTRIAGoalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander SchlagerDefenders: David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Andreas UlmerMidfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher TrimmelForwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.