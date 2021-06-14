Euro 2020: Eden Hazard could start for Belgium vs Denmark

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is weighing up whether to start Eden Hazard against Denmark on Thursday in the teams’ second group game at the European Championship.

Hazard is coming off an injury-disrupted season with Real Madrid and entered as a 71st-minute substitute in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.



Martinez was impressed with Hazard’s contribution at Saint Petersburg Stadium and says the national team captain “is ready to play longer.”

Martinez says he’s not sure if Hazard will start or come on later because he doesn’t think “he can play 90 minutes.”

Martinez also says defensive midfielder Axel Witsel will play some part in the match in Copenhagen after four months out because of a torn Achilles tendon injury and a late decision will be taken on the availability of Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen.