England's Luke Shaw scores fastest goal ever in a EURO final against Italy

Luke Shaw got England off to a quick start in the EURO 2020 final as he scored the opener in just one minute and 57 seconds against Italy on Sunday.

Shaw's goal at the Wembley Stadium in London is the fastest goal ever scored in the summit clash of a European Championship.

The English left-back had started the move himself, sprinting on the flank during a counter-attack. Captain Harry Kane eventually received the ball and released Kieran Trippier, who set up Shaw for the goal with a delightful cross from the right.

The 25-year-old defender broke the record of Spain's Chus Pereda, who had scored for his side at the five minutes and 17 seconds mark in the 1964 summit clash against the Soviet Union. The Spanish outfit won the final 2-1 back then.

Meanwhile, England is chasing a first major trophy since 1966, when it won the FIFA World Cup. A win against Italy will hand the team it's first UEFA Euro trophy as well.