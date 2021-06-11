Home Euro News EURO 2020: Scotland to take knee vs England in London Scotland captain Andy Robertson said the team has made a collective decision to take the knee against England at the Wembley Stadium on June 18. PTI 11 June, 2021 19:41 IST Scotland captain Andy Robertson says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.” - GETTY IMAGES PTI 11 June, 2021 19:41 IST Scotland's players will take a knee at the European Championship before the game against England in London but will stand ahead of matches in Glasgow against the Czech Republic and Croatia.The England team has been doing the anti-racism gesture since last year.READ: Euro 2020 opener: Turkey vs Italy - preview, stats, head-to-head, streaming details Scotland captain Andy Robertson says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.” The match will be played on June 18.The gesture has been booed by a section of England fans but the team will continue to take a knee at Euro 2020. England's first game of the tournament will be on Sunday against Croatia. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :