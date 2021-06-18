EURO 2020: Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory over Slovakia

Emil Forsberg scored Sweden's first goal of the Euro 2020 from the penalty spot as it edged out Slovakia 1-0 to boost its qualification hopes in Group E on Friday.

After an insipid first half display, Sweden stepped up its intensity in the second half and deservedly earned a penalty in the 77th minute when substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the box.

Forsberg slotted the penalty into the right hand corner of the goal to take Sweden provisionally top of Group E on four points from two matches.

Having won its opening game against Poland, Slovakia still has a chance to progress to the knockout stage even as it faces group favourite Spain in its final game on Wednesday.

Spain, which was forced to settle for a goalless draw with Sweden in its opening game, faces Poland in its second match on Saturday.