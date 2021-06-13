Home Euro News EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for England vs Croatia Euro 2020: England has an injury concern in the form of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, who suffered an ankle injury last month. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 12:13 IST England's Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford train ahead of their side's Euro 2020 clash against Croatia on Sunday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 12:13 IST England will get its European Championship (Euro 2020) campaign underway when it takes on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match will kick-off at 6:30pm IST.The Three Lions will be looking for their first opening game win at the European Championship. Th nation has not won a single opening game in nine attempts, and will face a Croatian side that had dumped it out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.England has an injury concern in the form of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, who suffered an ankle injury last month. But England manager Gareth Southgate said Maguire could feature in the Euro 2020 clash with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia.RELATED| Euro 2020: England seeks elusive opening game win as it takes on Croatia Southagte has options in attack with Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling to choose from.Here are the predicted XIs for the game.England predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry KaneCroatia predicted starting XI: Dominic Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan PerisicFull squadsEnglandGoalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack GrealishFULL EURO 2020 COVERAGECroatiaGoalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga; Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec; Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :