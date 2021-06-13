EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for England vs Croatia

England will get its European Championship (Euro 2020) campaign underway when it takes on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match will kick-off at 6:30pm IST.

The Three Lions will be looking for their first opening game win at the European Championship. Th nation has not won a single opening game in nine attempts, and will face a Croatian side that had dumped it out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England has an injury concern in the form of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, who suffered an ankle injury last month. But England manager Gareth Southgate said Maguire could feature in the Euro 2020 clash with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia.

Southagte has options in attack with Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling to choose from.

Here are the predicted XIs for the game.

England predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Croatia predicted starting XI: Dominic Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic