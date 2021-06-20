Home Euro News Italy beat Wales as both teams advance to last 16 in Euro 2020 EURO 2020: A Matteo Pessina goal in the first half was enough to help Italy win 1-0 and finish top of Group A in front of Wales. Reuters 20 June, 2021 23:31 IST Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal against Wales. - AP Reuters 20 June, 2021 23:31 IST Italy topped its group in the European Championship after a third straight win on Sunday, with a first-half goal from Matteo Pessina giving it a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wales, which also advances to the knockout stages of the competition.The Italians had already guaranteed their progress, while Wales secured a berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss, who could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams, beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku.AS IT HAPPENEDItaly manager Roberto Mancini made eight changes to rest most of his first-choice starters, but Italy still dominated and missed several chances either side of Pessina's 42nd-minute goal, when he steered a low Marco Verratti free kick into the far corner.Welsh centre back Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for stamping on Federico Bernadeschi's foot, and Wales then missed its best chance of an equaliser in the 74th when Gareth Bale volleyed over the bar from close range.Italy will next face the runner-up of Group C, while Wales will take on the runner-up of Group B. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :