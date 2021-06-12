Denmark vs Finland match to resume at 12 am IST: UEFA

The Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday restarted after being suspended earlier due to a medical emergency involving Christian Eriksen.

UEFA said, "Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (midnight IST on Sunday). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

LIVE FOLLOW: Euro 2020, LIVE Score updates: Denmark vs Finland resumes, Jansen replaces Eriksen

READ | Christian Eriksen moved to hospital, stabilised: UEFA

"The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s, Christian Eriksen. The player is now in hospital and a stable condition. UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.

"Tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium and Russia will go ahead at 21.00 CET (12.30 am IST on Sunday) as planned."

Denmark and UEFA put out statements saying Eriksen was later transferred to the hospital and had been stabilised.

Last month, Eriksen helped Inter Milan clinch its first Italian title in 11 years in his first full season with the club, after joining from Spurs in January 2020.