Euro 2020: Friendlies results and schedule of all 24 teams

The rescheduled European Championships will kick off on June 11 in Italy with 24 teams vying to be crowned the kings of the continent.

The tournament will be held in 11 different cities -- a first of its kind in its 63-year history. The semifinals and finals will be held in Wembley Stadium, England.

The 24 teams participating are Spain, Portugal, France, Hungary, England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland, Russia, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Belgium, Wales and Denmark.

The teams are involved in their preparatory camps ahead of the first game of the tournament.

Here are the results and schedule for the pre-tournament frienldies (Timings in IST)

May 23

Ukraine 1-1 Bahrain (Viktor Tsygankov; Sayed Dhivya Saeed)

May 27

Turkey 2-1 Azerbaijan (Halil Dervisoglu, Kaan Ayhan; Emin Mahmudov)

May 29

Itay 7-0 San Marino (Federico Bernardeschi, Gian Marco Ferrari, Matteo Politano x2, Andrea Pelotti, Matteo Pessina x2)

Sweden 2-0 Finland (Robin Quaisan, Sebastian Larsson)

May 30

Switzerland 2-1 USA (Ricardo Rodriguez, Steven Zuber; Sebastian Lletget)

May 31

Turkey 0-0 Guinea

June 1

Slovakia 1-1 Bulgaria (Laszlo Benes; Atanas Iliev)

Croatia 1-1 Armenia (Ivan Perisic; Wbeymar Angulo)

North Macedonia 1-1 Slovenia (Elif Elmas; Domen Crinigoj)

June 2

Poland 1-1 Russia (Jukub Swierczok; Vyacheslav Karaveyav)

June 3

Netherlands 2-2 Scotland (Memphis Depay x2; Jack Hendry, Kevin Nisbet)

England 1-0 Austria (Bukayo Saka)

France 3-0 Wales (Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele)

Switzerland 7-0 Liechtenstein (Mario Gavranovic x3, Christian Fassnacht x2, Noach Frick o.g., Edimilson Fernandes)

Germany 1-1 Denmark (Florian Neuhaus; Yussuf Poulsen)

Turkey 2-0 Moldova (Burak Yilmaz, Cengiz Under)

Ukraine 1-0 Northern Ireland (Oleksandr Zubkov)

Finland 0-1 Estonia (Rauno Sappinen)

June 4

Spain 0-0 Portugal

Hungary 1-0 Cyprus (Andras Shcafer)

Belgium 1-1 Greece (Thorgan Hazard; Georgios Tzavellas)

North Macedonia 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ezgjan Alioski, Ivan Trichkovski, Milan Ristovski, Darko Churlinov)

June 5

Italy 4-0 Czech Republic (Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Dominico Berardi)

Russia vs Bulgaria (8.30 pm)

Wales vs Albania (9.30 pm)

June 6

Sweden vs Armenia (12.15 am)

Austria vs Slovakia (9 pm)

England vs Romania (9.30 pm)

Netherlands vs Georgia (9.30 pm)

Luxemborg vs Scotland (9.30 pm)

Denmark vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (9.30 pm)

Norway vs Greece (10.30 pm)

June 7

Belgium vs Croatia (12.15 am)

Ukraine vs Cyprus (9.30 pm)

June 8

Germany vs Latvia (9.30 pm)

Poland vs Iceland (9.30 pm)

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (10.30 pm)

Czech Republic vs Albania (11.45 pm)

June 9

Spain vs Lithuania (12.15 am)

France vs Bulgaria (12.40 am)

June 10

Portugal vs Israel (12.15 am)