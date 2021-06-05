Home Euro News Euro 2020: Friendlies results and schedule of all 24 teams EURO 2020: The tournament will be held in 11 different cities -- a first of its kind in its 63-year history. The semifinals and finals will be held in Wembley Stadium, England. Team Sportstar 05 June, 2021 12:30 IST The European Championship was postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 05 June, 2021 12:30 IST The rescheduled European Championships will kick off on June 11 in Italy with 24 teams vying to be crowned the kings of the continent.The tournament will be held in 11 different cities -- a first of its kind in its 63-year history. The semifinals and finals will be held in Wembley Stadium, England.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEThe 24 teams participating are Spain, Portugal, France, Hungary, England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland, Russia, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Belgium, Wales and Denmark.The teams are involved in their preparatory camps ahead of the first game of the tournament.Here are the results and schedule for the pre-tournament frienldies (Timings in IST)May 23Ukraine 1-1 Bahrain (Viktor Tsygankov; Sayed Dhivya Saeed) May 27Turkey 2-1 Azerbaijan (Halil Dervisoglu, Kaan Ayhan; Emin Mahmudov)May 29Itay 7-0 San Marino (Federico Bernardeschi, Gian Marco Ferrari, Matteo Politano x2, Andrea Pelotti, Matteo Pessina x2)Sweden 2-0 Finland (Robin Quaisan, Sebastian Larsson)May 30Switzerland 2-1 USA (Ricardo Rodriguez, Steven Zuber; Sebastian Lletget)May 31Turkey 0-0 Guinea June 1Slovakia 1-1 Bulgaria (Laszlo Benes; Atanas Iliev)Croatia 1-1 Armenia (Ivan Perisic; Wbeymar Angulo)North Macedonia 1-1 Slovenia (Elif Elmas; Domen Crinigoj) June 2Poland 1-1 Russia (Jukub Swierczok; Vyacheslav Karaveyav)June 3Netherlands 2-2 Scotland (Memphis Depay x2; Jack Hendry, Kevin Nisbet)England 1-0 Austria (Bukayo Saka)France 3-0 Wales (Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele)Switzerland 7-0 Liechtenstein (Mario Gavranovic x3, Christian Fassnacht x2, Noach Frick o.g., Edimilson Fernandes)Germany 1-1 Denmark (Florian Neuhaus; Yussuf Poulsen)Turkey 2-0 Moldova (Burak Yilmaz, Cengiz Under)Ukraine 1-0 Northern Ireland (Oleksandr Zubkov)Finland 0-1 Estonia (Rauno Sappinen)June 4Spain 0-0 PortugalHungary 1-0 Cyprus (Andras Shcafer)Belgium 1-1 Greece (Thorgan Hazard; Georgios Tzavellas)North Macedonia 4-0 Kazakhstan (Ezgjan Alioski, Ivan Trichkovski, Milan Ristovski, Darko Churlinov)June 5Italy 4-0 Czech Republic (Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Dominico Berardi)Russia vs Bulgaria (8.30 pm)Wales vs Albania (9.30 pm)June 6Sweden vs Armenia (12.15 am)Austria vs Slovakia (9 pm)England vs Romania (9.30 pm)Netherlands vs Georgia (9.30 pm)Luxemborg vs Scotland (9.30 pm)Denmark vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (9.30 pm)Norway vs Greece (10.30 pm)June 7Belgium vs Croatia (12.15 am)Ukraine vs Cyprus (9.30 pm)June 8Germany vs Latvia (9.30 pm)Poland vs Iceland (9.30 pm)Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (10.30 pm)Czech Republic vs Albania (11.45 pm)June 9Spain vs Lithuania (12.15 am)France vs Bulgaria (12.40 am)June 10Portugal vs Israel (12.15 am) Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.