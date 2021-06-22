EURO 2020: Hummels, Gundogan back in Germany training; Muller jogs alone

Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan of Germany returned to training on Tuesday, a day before the side's final Euro 2020 Group F match against Hungary. Meanwhile, teammate Thomas Muller's participation remained doubtful after he only did some light running alone.

They had all suffered injuries in the team's 4-2 win over Portugal last week.

While defender Hummels and midfielder Gundogan trained with the squad, attacking midfielder Muller cycled to training with his knee lightly bandaged and jogged for some time with teammate Lukas Klostermann, who is recovering from an injury of his own.

The three-time European champion has three points, the same as Portugal and one behind Group F leader France.

It will advance with a victory over Hungary but could also qualify with a draw if France does not lose its game against the Portuguese. The Hungarians, in last place with one point, need to win to have any chance of progressing.