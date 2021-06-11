Home Euro News Euro 2020: Mostovoy tests positive, cut from Russia's Euro squad Russian winger Andrey Mostovoy is the first player to be cut from a Euro 2020 team because of the coronavirus. AP Moscow 11 June, 2021 15:48 IST Andrey Mostovoy, who plays for FC Zenit St. Petersburg, made his debut for the Russian national team last year and played eight of the team’s last 11 games, mostly as a substitute. - Getty Images AP Moscow 11 June, 2021 15:48 IST Russia winger Andrey Mostovoy was cut from the national team for this year’s European Championship on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.Mostovoy is the first player to be cut from a Euro 2020 team because of the virus.The team wrote on Twitter that Mostovoy has been replaced by defender Roman Evgeniev “in connection with an unfavorable result of PCR testing.”RELATED| Spain hopes Busquets, Llorente will be back for Euros Russia is scheduled to play its opening Euro 2020 match against Belgium on Saturday in St. Petersburg.Mostovoy made his debut for Russia last year and played eight of the team’s last 11 games, mostly as a substitute. Evgeniev’s only appearance for his country was in a 5-0 loss to Serbia last year.RELATED| EURO 2020: What are UEFA's guidelines if players test positive for COVID-19 Sweden and Spain have both reported positive results from coronavirus tests but haven’t yet opted to replace the affected players. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :