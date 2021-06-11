Euro 2020: Mostovoy tests positive, cut from Russia's Euro squad

Russia winger Andrey Mostovoy was cut from the national team for this year’s European Championship on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mostovoy is the first player to be cut from a Euro 2020 team because of the virus.

The team wrote on Twitter that Mostovoy has been replaced by defender Roman Evgeniev “in connection with an unfavorable result of PCR testing.”

Russia is scheduled to play its opening Euro 2020 match against Belgium on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Mostovoy made his debut for Russia last year and played eight of the team’s last 11 games, mostly as a substitute. Evgeniev’s only appearance for his country was in a 5-0 loss to Serbia last year.

Sweden and Spain have both reported positive results from coronavirus tests but haven’t yet opted to replace the affected players.