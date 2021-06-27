Euro News Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Netherlands vs Czech Republic Round of 16: Depay starts for Dutch; Schick leads Czech line EURO 2020 highlights: Follow Sportstar's live coverage of the Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic from the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2021 20:37 IST Netherlands players at a training session at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2021 20:37 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic from the Puskas Arena in Budapest.8:36pm: The Czech Repubic team was dealt a blow ahead of its Round of 16 match against Netherlands, when it was forced to miss training because of an An evacuation slide.Read more about that here: Czechs miss training in Budapest over bizarre plane defect8:21pm: Here are the teamsNetherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum (captain), Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Donyell MalenCzech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kaderabek; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick8:20pm: Netherlands veteran Daley Blind has warned his teammates about having too confident an approach against the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 in Budapest on Sunday.Read more about his views ahead of this game: Netherlands’ Daley Blind warns against taking Czechs lightly8:10pm: The Netherlands has turned its sceptical supporters into true believers after three straight wins at Euro 2020 but it comes up against an old nemesis in the Czech Republic in the last 16 on Sunday.Attitudes towards the Dutch team have swung from one extreme to the other as coach Frank de Boer had to weather a storm of criticism over his tactics and results, but his side are now fancied for Euro 2020 success — at home at least.Yet the Netherlands will be wary of what lies ahead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday, especially if it under-estimates its opponent.Read more in the preview here: High flying Netherlands meets old nemesis Czech Republic The Czech Republicans lead the head to head 11-6 over the Netherlands. Squads: Netherlands: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten StekelenburgDefenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen WijndalMidfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Georginio WijnaldumForwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout WeghorstCzech Republic: Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas VaclikDefenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David ZimaMidfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas SoucekForwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej VydraWhere can you watch EURO 2020 live?The 2021 European Championships will be telecast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. Meanwhile, SONY LIV will provide live streaming online.