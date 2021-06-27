Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Netherlands vs Czech Republic Round of 16: Depay starts for Dutch; Schick leads Czech line

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic from the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

8:36pm: The Czech Repubic team was dealt a blow ahead of its Round of 16 match against Netherlands, when it was forced to miss training because of an An evacuation slide.

Read more about that here: Czechs miss training in Budapest over bizarre plane defect

8:21pm: Here are the teams

Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum (captain), Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kaderabek; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick

8:20pm: Netherlands veteran Daley Blind has warned his teammates about having too confident an approach against the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 in Budapest on Sunday.

Read more about his views ahead of this game: Netherlands’ Daley Blind warns against taking Czechs lightly

8:10pm: The Netherlands has turned its sceptical supporters into true believers after three straight wins at Euro 2020 but it comes up against an old nemesis in the Czech Republic in the last 16 on Sunday.

Attitudes towards the Dutch team have swung from one extreme to the other as coach Frank de Boer had to weather a storm of criticism over his tactics and results, but his side are now fancied for Euro 2020 success — at home at least.

Yet the Netherlands will be wary of what lies ahead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday, especially if it under-estimates its opponent.

Read more in the preview here: High flying Netherlands meets old nemesis Czech Republic

The Czech Republicans lead the head to head 11-6 over the Netherlands.

Squads: Netherlands: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

Czech Republic: Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra