Euro 2020: Spain to take six players from Euros squad to Olympics

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and midfielder Pedri are among six players at the European Championship who will also represent their country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after being included in coach Luis de la Fuente's squad on Tuesday.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo, who played in Monday's rollercoaster 5-3 win over Croatia that sent Spain into the last eight of Euro 2020, will also be involved in both tournaments, as will defenders Pau Torres and Eric Garcia.

Real Madrid pair Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos were included in De La Fuente's 22-man squad after being left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020, meaning Real will be represented in Tokyo after none of their players were picked for a major tournament for the first time ever.

Sergio Ramos, who had previously expressed a desire to represent Spain at an Olympics, was not included after also being left out of the Euros squad and missing most of last season through injury.

READ | Euro 2020: Croatians shattered by seismic loss to Spain

Spain begin its Olympics campaign against Egypt on July 22, 11 days after the Euro 2020 final.

After overcoming Croatia to win a first knockout game in a major tournament since 2012, Spain will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Friday in St Petersburg.

Men's team at the Tokyo Olympics are restricted to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997, with up to three players older than that allowed.

Spain squad for the Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Alvaro Fernandez, Unai Simon, Alex Dominguez.

Defenders: Oscar Mingueza, Jesus Vallejo, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Oscar Gil, Juan Miranda

Midfielders: Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Martin Zubimendi, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler, Pedri

Forwards: Bryan Gil, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rafa Mir, Javi Puado.