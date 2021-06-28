Watch: Benzema, Giroud star in France's win over Switzerland

The World Champions France takes on Switzerland in the Round-of-16 stage of the European Championship on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Didier Deschamps' side is unbeaten in the competition after it topped Group F with a win and two draws. Crucially for his side, stiker Karim Benzema is off the mark with two goals in the draw against Portugal last week.

On the other hand, Switzerland finished third in Group A but will be buoyed by Xherdan Shaqiri's brace in the 3-1 win over Turkey in its last game.

France will bank on past history of getting one over the Swiss on the biggest international stage when it won 5-2 back in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Les Blues beat Switzerland in Salvador thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Blaise Matuidi, Benzema, Moussa Sissoko and Matthieu Valbuena.

Giroud, Benzema and Sissoko are still part of the French national team.

Watch the highlights from the 2014 encounter.