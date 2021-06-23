WATCH: Kylian Mbappe's devastating speed with PSG

French youngster Kylian Mbappe won football's most coveted prize at the tender age of 19, and also scored a goal in 2018's World Cup final against Croatia, making him the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Now 22, Mbappe is still in the early days of his football career, but he has proved himself to be indispensable- be it to his club Paris Saint-Germain or his national team.

Despite his overall excellence as an attacker, his lightning-quick pace is one attribute, which stands out.

A nightmare for defenders, his pace has helped him score more than 100 goals for PSG. With it, he has won three Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France wins, along with finishing runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League.

Currently playing at Euro 2020, he would hope to use his pace to optimum use and help France win the prestigious European Championship for the third time.

Without a goal in Euro 2020 after two matches, he would hope to open his scoring against Portugal in France's final Group F game on Thursday.