Euro squad: Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's 24-man team, Laporte called up

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the squad for Euro 2020, coach Luis Enrique said on Monday.

OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

The Real Madrid centre-back won the last of his 180 caps in March but has endured an injury-plagued season that has limited him to just 15 La Liga appearances and only five games in all competitions in 2021 - the last of which came in the club's 2-0 Champions League semifinal second leg defeat by Chelsea on May 5.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte was included after FIFA approved his switch from France to Spain earlier this month.

"I've not included Ramos because he's not been able to play much this season, especially since January he's not been fit enough, and at times not even training with the group at his club," Enrique, who named 24 players in the 26 spots available, told a news conference.

"It wasn't easy, but I called him last night (Sunday) and we had a difficult and tough conversation. I feel bad as he's a player who has always been at the top level and has a future with the national team.

"It's a decision that I've taken for the good of the national team and the group as a whole."

Ramos's team mate Dani Carvajal also missed out through injury, meaning there are no Real players amongst the squad, while there were just three Barcelona players and two from La Liga champion Atletico Madrid.

Enrique becomes the first Spain manager to name a squad for a major tournament without any Real Madrid players.

There was a surprise recall for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who won the last of his 25 caps in 2018, and Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente was included as a full-back in the squad list.

Premier League duo Thiago Alcantara and Rodrigo were included amongst the midfielders, alongside Sergio Busquets, Koke, Fabian Ruiz and 18-year-old Pedri.

Wolves forward Adama Traore and Paris St Germain's Pablo Sarabia were surprise inclusions as forwards ahead of Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas, the second-highest Spanish goalscorer in La Liga this season.

Euro 2020, which has been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starts on June 11.

Spain, who face Portugal and Lithuania in friendlies at the start of next month, are in Group E alongside Sweden, Slovakia and Poland.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG).

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG).

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).