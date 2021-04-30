Europa League: Fernandes, Cavani strike twice as Manchester United hits Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored two each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in its semifinal first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Fernandes put United ahead in the ninth minute after being set up by Cavani but Roma cancelled that opener out six minutes later with a Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty after a handball by Paul Pogba.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko put the Italian side ahead but Roma were forced into making three injury substitutions in the opening half and struggled without fresh legs after the break.

Cavani scored in the 48th minute to get United back on level terms and the Uruguayan striker struck again before a Fernandes penalty, Pogba header and Mason Greenwood goal completed an impressive turnaround for the Premier League side.

Solskjaer hopes to convince Cavani to extend Man Utd stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would do everything in his power to try and convince striker Edinson Cavani to stay at the club for another season.

The Uruguay international scored twice, assisted two more and earned a penalty to help United fight back from 2-1 down to defeat AS Roma 6-2 in its Europa League semifinal first leg.

Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option of another 12 months, but remains undecided about whether to remain at Old Trafford after a difficult season which included a social media faux pas that resulted in a three-game ban.

"I'm delighted with him," Solskjaer said. "You can see the difference in him when he's worked on his fitness. He's making up for lost time, it looks like.

"He's more than just a goal poacher and good goalscorer. He's played for so long that he has that calmness and composure about him. He's showing his experience. We want the experienced players to step up and he definitely has done.

"He knows I'd love to have him for another year."

Solskjaer hopes the prospect of playing in front of supporters at Old Trafford can convince the 34-year-old to remain in Manchester.

"I've promised him Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in it," Solskjaer said. "I'm doing my best. Hopefully, nights like this help him see himself here for another year."