Europa League Final: Atalanta’s Gasperini stands in way of Alonso’s Leverkusen history

The German champion has not lost in 51 games across all competitions and could wrap up a remarkable treble in two finals this week.

Published : May 22, 2024 07:42 IST , DUBLIN - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso and his players celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso and his players celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso and his players celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso can confirm his status as the rising star of coaching in Wednesday’s Europa League final, but he will come up against a wily old fox in Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini.

Alonso has rebuffed advances from former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich to remain in charge of Leverkusen after leading the club to its first ever Bundesliga title with an unprecedented unbeaten season.

The German champion has not lost in 51 games across all competitions and could wrap up a remarkable treble in two finals this week.

Leverkusen are huge favourite to see off second-tier Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on Saturday.

But it face a much trickier task in Dublin against an Atalanta side who could also achieve the greatest ever season in their history.

A provincial club from Bergamo, Atalanta has traditionally lived in the shadow of the nearby giants AC and Inter Milan.

However, it is enjoying a golden age under Gapserini and will play in the Champions League next season for the fourth time in five years.

Yet, it has consistently missed out on a trophy to mark an era of punching above its weight.

Atalanta has not lifted silverware for 61 years having lost three Coppa Italia finals in the last six seasons, most recently to Juventus less than a week ago.

“Is it the highest point of my career? Yes, in terms of accomplishment and prestige, absolutely,” Gasperini told UEFA.com on reaching the club’s first ever European final.

“I don’t think winning a cup is necessarily always part of the parameters by which success is judged. Everyone has their own goals. When you manage to exceed them by far, as has happened at Atalanta, you still have to be very satisfied.

ALSO READ | German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen

“If we also manage to add a cup, of course, we’ll be even more satisfied.”

The 61-year-old said Atalanta’s “world has changed” since he took over eight years ago.

Back then just surviving in Serie A was a success. Now continental football may be commonplace, but they have enjoyed two of their finest ever nights in knocking out European giants Liverpool and Marseille on the road to Dublin.

‘Golden letters’

Gasperini’s willingness to take risks with an attacking brand of football and nurturing young talent has earned the admiration of Alonso.

“He has a clear plan and built up a team with strong mentality and high quality,” said the Spaniard. “They are a top team. We’ll have a chance if we produce our best form.”

But it is Atalanta which must produce something remarkable in the Irish capital to halt the Leverkusen juggernaut.

In contrast to Gasperini’s modest playing career in the lower reaches of Italian football, Alonso was a World Cup and multiple Champions League winning midfielder with vast experience of European finals to call on from his playing days.

Yet in a career that spanned Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, even he has never experienced a season quite like this.

“It would be historic,” said the 42-year-old on the possibility of going the season unbeaten in all competitions.

“It would be something written in golden letters, not only in the history of our club but probably all European football. I hope we can.”

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
