German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen

The 21-year-old’s performances brought him three Player of the Month awards this season. He has also been named in Germany’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

Published : May 20, 2024 19:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz \contributed 18 goals in 47 games as his side won the Bundesliga, remaining unbeaten throughout the season.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz \contributed 18 goals in 47 games as his side won the Bundesliga, remaining unbeaten throughout the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz \contributed 18 goals in 47 games as his side won the Bundesliga, remaining unbeaten throughout the season.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz has been voted Player of the Season in the Bundesliga, the German League said on Monday, after the midfielder helped his club in winning their first league title.

Leverkusen is the first team to complete a Bundesliga season unbeaten, and is still undefeated across all competitions this season, a run of 51 matches. Wirtz has contributed 18 goals in 47 games.

Wirtz came off the bench to score a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Werder Bremen in April which clinched the Bundesliga title with five games to spare and Leverkusen still has the Europa League and German Cup finals to come.

RELATED: Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten

The 21-year-old’s performances brought him three Player of the Month awards this season. He has also been named in Germany’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024. He scored the only goal in Germany’s 1-0 win over France in a friendly in March.

The award is decided by votes from fans (40%), clubs (30%) and experts (30%).

