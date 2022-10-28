Football

Ronaldo on target as Manchester United seals Europa League knockout spot

United is in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of its visit to Real Sociedad.

28 October, 2022 03:03 IST
Ronaldo, after missing a few chances earlier in the game, scored United’s third goal in the 81st minute.

Ronaldo, after missing a few chances earlier in the game, scored United's third goal in the 81st minute.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as it sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.

United is in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of its visit to Real Sociedad in the final pool game next week, where victory could see it top the table and book a place straight into the last 16.

Sociedad defeated Omonia 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Navarro and Brais Mendez, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma kept knockout round hopes alive with a 2-1 win at HJK Helsinki in Group C after striker Tammy Abraham scored their opener.

