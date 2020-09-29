Football Football Europa League game moved from Armenia amid rising conflict A decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared again on Sunday. AP Nyon (Switzerland) 29 September, 2020 23:59 IST The playoff game in the capital city of Yerevan, between Ararat-Armenia and Serbia's Red Star Belgrade, was moved to neutral Cyprus. - Getty Images AP Nyon (Switzerland) 29 September, 2020 23:59 IST Armenia will no longer host a Europa League soccer game on Thursday amid the country's escalating conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.UEFA said on Tuesday the playoff game in the capital city of Yerevan, between Ararat-Armenia and Serbia's Red Star Belgrade, was moved to neutral Cyprus.The winner of the single-leg game in Nicosia will advance to the Europa League group stage.A decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared again on Sunday. Both sides have reported casualties.Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since 1994. A separatist war started after the breakup of the Soviet Union three years earlier.UEFA has separated national and club teams from Armenia and Azerbaijan in its tournament draws for more than a decade. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos